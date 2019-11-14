Get ready to head back to the original 1993 Jurassic Park with the new Jurassic World Evolution: Return to Jurassic Park expansion. It will release on December 10, 2019. In Return to Jurassic Park, you’ll be able to participate in new challenges guided by Dr. Grant, Sr. Sattler, and Dr. Malcolm, with the original cast returning to voice their respective characters. You can likely thank the original cast returning for next year’s Jurassic World 3 for providing this opportunity for the licensed game to get them all under one roof for the expansion.

A trailer for the expansion debuted during the X019 Inside Xbox event on November 14, 2019. Although the event was primarily focused on Xbox and its offerings, a number of third party games that pertain to PlayStation were shown. You can check out the expansion’s trailer below:

Jurassic World Evolution originally released in June of 2018 and received mixed reviews. Many critics praised the game’s visuals and dinosaur designs, but some thought its park building was unfulfilling. In addition, its tutorial was criticized for not giving players enough information. Since its release, Jurassic World Evolution has sold more than 2 million copies and has received a slew of updates thanks to developer Frontier.

The Return to Jurassic Park expansion won’t follow the exact plot of the film, but players will return to the original island and visit beloved locations while trying to overcome the challenges presented to you. A price-point for the expansion was not revealed, but stay tuned to PSLS for more information about Jurassic World Evolution and its expansions in the near future.