News about the Platinum Games-developed and Square Enix-published Babylon’s Fall has remained scant since its E3 2018 announcement. Apparently, that will very soon change, however. By the end of 2019, more concrete details about the still mysterious title will surface. At what time and in which form such information will emerge currently remains unknown.

Square Enix producer Yosuke Saito teased the incoming news during a recent interview with Automaton. Gematsu translated the interview, wherein Saito was specifically asked whether Babylon’s Fall would receive an update in 2019. The producer would not divulge much; however, he did confirm, “Yes, we’ll be doing that.”

For now, this simple statement from Saito is all anyone has to go on. Thus, the news could be disseminated in myriad ways. Perhaps Square Enix will casually drop a new trailer on a seemingly random day. Or, maybe it will serve as a surprise for The Game Awards, which will air next month on December 12th. We’ll have to wait and see.

Very little is known about Babylon’s Fall, including what kind of experience players should expect from it. The title’s only trailer runs less than two minutes in length and features no gameplay. In fact, it seems to merely present a timeline. Numbers and letters pop up on screen. Pieces of still imagery then follow, depicting world wars, an apocalypse, and maps. What it could all mean is anyone’s guess. Thankfully, according to Saito’s brief statement above, answers are indeed incoming.

Babylon’s Fall will come to the PlayStation 4 and PC on an unspecified date.

[Source: Automaton via Gematsu]