With Black Friday only one week away, retailers are getting the word out about their respective deals. Ads for Target and Walmart are already available to peruse online. PlayStation deals recently surfaced, too. Now GameStop is joining the race. While many of the latter retailers’ deals resemble those of other stores, GameStop has something the others lack–a discount on the beautiful Glacier White PS4 Pro. From November 24th to December 2nd, GameStop will mark the Glacier White system down from its $399.99 price to $299.99. There are limited quantities, so the deal is only slated to run while supplies last, according to the store ad.

GameStop’s Black Friday sale will offer discounts on other systems, as well. A wide variety of games and accessories are also set to go on sale. For instance, a number of the colorful DualShock 4s will be available for $38.99. Quite a few PlayStation Hits will sell for $9.99. In addition, the store plans to have deals for two different PlayStation VR bundles.

The retailer isn’t slacking on its Xbox deals, either. Xbox One system bundles and game sales are aplenty. And the same can be said for the console’s controller, which will receive a $10 price reduction.

In an interesting twist, the retailer will sell a decorative bag for $4.99. Everything buyers can fit in said bag is to receive a 25 percent mark down. This deal includes apparel and collectibles only, such as clothing, toys, drinkware, boardgames, and statues. Games, hardware, and hardware accessories are excluded.

Check out the GameStop Black Friday 2019 ad in the images below:

All deals only count while supplies last. Interested consumers would do well to act fast, but in the safest manner possible.

[Source: GameStop]