Despite its delay, fans don’t have to wait long to bring home a slice of The Last of Us Part II’s harrowing world. Naughty Dog and art dealer Cook and Becker are partnering to produce four high quality art prints, all based on concept art from the sequel. Each of the four prints are currently available to purchase on Cook and Becker’s official website. The prints come in limited quantities, so interested fans may want to act fast.

Naughty Dog shared the news in a Twitter post, with each of the four art prints pictured. See the tweet below:

We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with @cookbeck to release a series of gallery-quality prints of concept art from The Last of Us Part II, available now in limited editions! See them here: https://t.co/Sm153IcVm2 pic.twitter.com/nuIPCrDrpU — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) November 21, 2019

Cook and Becker prints each piece on Giclee art print on paper. Consumers should expect every purchase to come packaged with a certificate of authenticity and a hand-numbered marking. Prices range from $95 to $410, depending on the buyer’s framing preferences.

All four of The Last of Us Part II prints feature Ellie. Their titles are as follows: Ellie and Dog, Hunting in the Woods, Powerlines, and Seattle Arrival. They’re pretty straightforward, given the what’s on display in the photos linked above.

Cook and Becker have teamed with Sony-owned studios in the past. Currently, preorders are live for God of War notebooks from the art dealer, which will launch in January 2020. Additionally, a collection of God of War art prints is available to purchase from the company. Cook and Becker is also home to fine art collections for Horizon Zero Dawn, Killzone, and Bloodborne.

The Last of Us Part II will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4 early next year on May 29, 2020.