As if there weren’t enough video game sales for you to take advantage of as we approach the holidays, the PS Store has another lengthy list of games available at a discounted rate as part of the End of Year Sale. This sale is live right now, just as the PS Store’s Black Friday Sale ends, giving you more chances to save. Most notably, you’ll find Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition available for $35.99 (55% off), Hitman 2 for $14.99 (75% off), and the recent Castlevania-inspired Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for $25.99 (35% off). The PS Store End of Year Sale runs until December 23, 2019.

You’ll also be able to purchase a number of DLC and expansion content at a discounted rate, like Bloodborne’s The Old Hunters for $7.99 (60% off), Bloodstained: Iga’s Back Pack for $6.49 (35% off), several Devil May Cry 5 packs, and For Honor’s Year 3 Pass for $14.99 (50% off).

Even the PS Vita is getting some love, with multiple Persona games on sale like Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight for $19.99 (50% off), Persona 4: Dancing All Night for $12.49 (50% off), and the beloved Persona 4 Golden for 9.99 (50% off).

2019 may be coming to an end, but the savings have just begun PlayStation Store’s End of Year Sale hits today with deals up to 67%: https://t.co/ct3FCxko1F pic.twitter.com/i8aKCDXx2o — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 2, 2019

There are more than 835 items being discounted in the End of Year Sale. Below, you’ll find a list of the End of Year Sale’s most notable titles:

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition – $24.99 (75% off)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $25.99 (35% off)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $15.99 (60% off)

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition – $$19.79 (67% off)

DARK SOULS II: Scholar of the First Sin – $9.99 (75% off)

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package – $19.99 (50% off)

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $19.79 (67% off)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition – $9.99 (75% off)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $14.99 (50% off)

Everybody’s Golf – $9.99 (50% off)

Fallout 4 – $8.99 (70% off)

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – $17.99 (40% off)

Grand Theft Auto V – $14.99 (50% off)

Hitman 2 – $14.99 (75% off)

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition – $14.99 (75% off)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $12.49 (75% off)

Mortal Kombat XL – $5.99 (70% off)

Obduction – $11.99 (60% off)

Prey – $9.99 (75% off)

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard – $14.99 (25% off)

RESOGUN – $3.74 (75% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $35.99 (55% off)

Resident Evil: Triple Pack – $23.79 (60% off)

SHADOW OF THE COLOSSUS – $9.99 (50% off)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition – $23.99 (70% off)

Team Sonic Racing – $19.99 (50% off)

The Forest – $11.99 (40% off)

The Last Guardian – $9.99 (50% off)

The Order: 1886 – $4.99 (75% off)

Trine: Ultimate Collection – $29.99 (40% off)

For the full list, make sure you check out the PlayStation Store before December 23 and see if something on your wishlist has been marked down.

Are there any notable discounts that we didn’t catch above? Feel free to throw your picks in the comments.

[Source: PlayStation Store]