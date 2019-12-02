After the success of Untitled Goose Game on Nintendo Switch and PC, it was only a matter of time before the goose’s antics would head to PS4. And while we still don’t know when it will be coming to the platform, the game’s PS4 trophies are available now, telling us that it’s probably on its way within the next couple of weeks. The list features 1 platinum, 9 gold, 1 silver, and 14 bronze, totaling to 25 overall trophies.

For the most part, the list seems to be relatively easy based on knowledge of the Switch/PC version of the game, barring a few time-based trophies. To get the coveted platinum, you’ll need to complete each level’s to-do-list, along with a handful of miscellaneous tasks like scoring a goal with a soccer ball and sailing a toy boat down the river.

Untitled Goose Game has seen much success, even garnering a nomination at the 2019 Game Awards for Best Independent Game. You’ve probably seen the myriad of goose memes online, which you can thank developer House House and its myriad of Untitled Goose Game fans for. Untitled Goose Game is full of charm and cheeky Australian humor, with a combination of silly puzzles and semi-stealth sections, all in pursuit of Goose being the ultimate terror and annoyance possible.

Below, you’ll find Untitled Goose Game’s full PS4 trophy list:

A Secret Prize

Platinum

Earn every other trophy

The Garden

Gold

Complete the garden to-do list

The High Street

Gold

Complete the high street to-do list

The Back Gardens

Gold

Complete the back gardens to-do list

The Pub

Gold

Complete the pub to-do list

Thank you for playing our videogame

Gold

Finish the game

Nasty

Bronze

Lock the groundskeeper out of the garden

Yummy

Bronze

Cabbage picnic

Ghastly

Bronze

Trip the boy in the puddle

Noisy

Bronze

Make the shop scales go ding

Unlucky

Bronze

Open an umbrella inside the TV shop

Devious

Bronze

Make someone from outside the high street buy back their own stuff

Beautiful

Silver

Collect the five flowers

Dreadful

Bronze

Trap the boy in the garage

Careful

Bronze

Catch an object as it’s thrown over the fence

Intrepid

Bronze

Get thrown over the fence

Pretty

Bronze

Dress up the bust with things from outside the back gardens

Nimble

Bronze

Score a goal

Lovely

Bronze

Sail the toy boat under a bridge

Elegant

Bronze

Perform at the pub wearing a ribbon

Cheeky

Bronze

Steal the old man’s woolen hat

The Garden, Quickly

Gold

Complete the garden to-do list before the church bells ring

The High Street, Quickly

Gold

Complete the high street to-do list before the church bells ring

The Back Gardens, Quickly

Gold

Complete the back gardens to-do list before the church bells ring

The Pub, Quickly

Gold

Complete the pub to-do list before the church bells ring

[Source: Exophase]