The Crew 2 Free Weekend Lets You Try Before You Buy at a Steep Discount

Racing games can be particular, and players getting behind the wheel have different preferences for different games. Thankfully, players will soon find themselves able to try out some open-world racing around America. The Crew 2 will be getting a free weekend, running from Thursday, December 5th, 2019 through Sunday, December 8th. End up loving the game? Then you can buy it at a heavily reduced price as well, and keep your progress from the trial. The Crew 2—all versions from standard to gold—and the season pass will be available for 70% off during this period. If you liked it as much as our reviewer did, then this would be a no brainer time to buy it whether you plan to particpated in the free weekend or not. This isn’t the first time that Ubisoft has done a free weekend with a massive discount, as they did a similar promo almost exactly a year ago.

You’ll have access to the full game during this free weekend, so you don’t need to be worried about getting locked to specific areas or only being able to access certain cars. This isn’t a demo, but rather a limited-time trial of the full game. This also means you’ll get access to the recently released Blazing Shots free DLC. Blazing Shots includes a new event where players team up to try and reach the top of a leaderboard. The DLC also includes all-new cars to drive, including famous vehicles like the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and the Mazda RX-8. If you’ll actually be able to manage and earn the cars during the limited time you have this free weekend is another question entirely, but it’s a goal worth shooting for.

The Crew 2 is an open-world racing game where all of America is the game world. One of the big features is that, at any time, you can instantly switch between a car, boat, or airplane, so if you ever wanted to launch your car off of the Golden Gate Bridge and then float into the San Fransisco Bay, this may be the game for you.