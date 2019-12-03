In a few months’ time, Storm Collectibles will unleash a new Sub-Zero figurine, depicting the fighter in his Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 attire. Preorders are currently live on the company’s website on which the figure is priced at $70 USD. The product is slated to release on an unspecified date in March 2020.

The Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 figure from Storm Collectibles is a 1/12 scale model of the Lin Kuei assassin. A number of accessories will come packaged with it, including several sets of hands and an effect piece that mimics one of Sub-Zero Fatalities. Features for the figure are as follows:

4x Pair of Hands

1x Ice Blast Effect

1x Ground Ice Effect

1x Blood Effect

1x Sub-Zero Fatality Effect

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at the UMK3 Sub-Zero figurine:

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 Sub-Zero Figure Unveiled by Storm Collectibles WATCH GALLERY

Fans looking to pick up Sub-Zero collectibles that depict him in his more modern attire have a couple of options, as well. Most notably, McFarlane Toys recently launched a pair of Sub-Zero figures, each styled after the character’s Mortal Kombat 11 design. One is a GameStop-exclusive, listed as a variant figure. It features him frozen in time, since the design replicates his “Ice Clone” move. McFarlane Toys’ other Sub-Zero figure has the fighter dressed in his default Mortal Kombat 11 garb. Each of the two figurines cost $24.99.

Mortal Kombat in general continues to flourish. This console generation alone has seen the franchise dominate like never before, with MKX and MK11 taking the top spots as the best-selling fighting titles on the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Storm Collectibles via The Toyark]