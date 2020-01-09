For the second year in a row, Fortnite lands at number two on the list of Twitter’s most talked about games in 2019. Again, it fell into second place behind the consistently popular Fate/Grand Order, a mobile RPG that launched in Japan in 2015. This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, though, considering Japan counts as the region that tweeted the most about gaming last year.

Twitter itself released these details in a blog post earlier this week. If anything, it’s fascinating to see what topics Twitter users were most invested in last year with regards to gaming. The platform’s most talked about games in 2019 were as follows:

Fate/Grand Order Fortnite Final Fantasy Identity V Granblue Fantasy Ensemble Stars Monster Strike PUBG Minecraft Super Smash Bros.

According to Twitter, there were roughly 1.2 billion tweets about gaming last year, a 20 percent increase compared to 2018. Judging by this list, much of those tweets were about mobile games.

The blog post also shared a list of the countries that tweeted about gaming the most. Unsurprisingly, the United States came in second behind Japan. South Korea rounded out the top three. See the complete list below:

Japan United States South Korea Thailand Brazil France Great Britain Indonesia Spain Philippines

Another interesting tally taken by Twitter concerns 2019’s most talked about gaming events. E3 2019 came out on top, with Tokyo Game Show and The Game Awards in second and third place, respectively. Twitter’s most talked about gaming events in 2019 include the following:

E3 2019 Tokyo Game Show 2019 The Game Awards 2019 Paris Games Week FGO Fest (Fate/Grand Order Fest) gamescom 2019 BlizzCon 2019 TwitchCon 2019 Tokaigi Game Party Tokyo 2019 PAX East 2019

Will Fate/Grand Order reign supreme on Twitter this year? We’ll likely know by this time next year.

[Source: Twitter Blog via GamesIndustry.biz]