Infinity Ward rolled out a server-side update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare yesterday, zapping a few bugs but causing the game to throw up error 656448 for players across all platforms. Soon after the update went live, the game’s subreddit saw players complaining that their Modern Warfare profiles were not being fetched, and instead, they were being disconnected.

For some PlayStation 4 players, the error went away after fiddling with network connection. Others said that they tried logging in and out multiple times. If none of this worked for you then there’s one other solution that seems to have worked for most players: clearing cache. According to Activision’s support page, here are the steps you need to follow:

Turn off your PlayStation 4. Do not enter Rest Mode. Once the indicator light on top of your PlayStation 4 is off and has stopped blinking, unplug the power cord from the back of your console. Wait at least 30 seconds. Plug the power cord back into your PlayStation 4 and turn it on.

Hopefully, this helps.

In case you were wondering what the latest Modern Warfare update fixed then here are the patch notes:

Fixes to a few glitch spots on Karst River Quarry that requires vehicles to access

Fixed a bug that was preventing the “Mark 25 Enemies Using the Recon Drone” challenge from tracking properly

When using a Trial Ticket to activate a Trials match, users could spend more tickets than required and lose unconsumed tickets. This has been fixed.

If more than 9 players are Infected, the player will not have a throwing knife available after using a Tac Insert

[Source: Reddit, Activision Support via MP1st]

