On February 13th, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) will honor PlayStation’s Connie Booth as the 24th inductee into AIAS’ Hall of Fame. Booth’s journey with PlayStation dates back to 1995. She now serves as Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Vice President of Product Development. Her induction will mark the third time a woman has received the honor. Last year’s recipient Bonnie Ross, Head of the Microsoft-owned 343 Industries, counts as the second; Dani Bunten Berry was the first in 2007.

Booth joined Sony Computer Entertainment in 1995 as an Executive Producer of Product Development, overseeing the production of projects like Naughty Dog’s Crash Bandicoot. By 1998, Booth had taken on the position of Director of Product Development. From there, she’s helped manage development on tentpole first-party franchises across all PlayStation platforms, including Syphon Filter, SOCOM, Ratchet and Clank, Uncharted, and Marvel’s Spider-Man. Suffice it to say, Booth’s role within the company has been integral to the brand for the last 20 years and some change.

The AIAS Hall of Fame has incredibly prestigious ranks. Among them are the likes of Hideo Kojima, Mark Cerny, Shigeru Miyamoto, Sid Meier, and Gabe Newell.

Connie Booth will formally receive the honor during the 23rd Annual D.I.C.E. Awards on February 13th. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Aria Resort. Nominees for the night’s other prestigious awards were recently shared online by AIAS. Control and Death Stranding lead the pack with eight nods apiece. Both titles are up for the Game of the Year Award, as well.

[Source: AIAS via GameDaily.biz]