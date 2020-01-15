Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has sent us to prehistoric times to hang with dinosaurs. It’s let us play as baby versions of our favorite Crash characters. And now, we’ll get to visit a post-apocalyptic wasteland in its new Rustland Grand Prix event. Like with all of the seasonal Grand Prix’s that have come before it, the new Grand Prix is free and goes live for PS4 users tomorrow, January 16, 2020. As always, the event will come with a new track, skins, gear, and a “monstrous new character,” that can be utilized if you fill your Nitro Gauge.

This serves as the game’s seventh free Grand Prix, following the recent Winter Festival that launched at the end of 2019.

Below, you can check out the new event’s launch trailer:

Here’s what to expect from the new Rustland Grand Prix:

New Character: It’s alive!! And it’s ready to race. Unlock Crash’s greatest mistake, Mega-Mix! A dastardly mutant combination of Dr. Neo Cortex, N. Gin, Tiny Tiger, and Dingodile, this character from Crash Bandicoot history is tailor-made to give the competition the heebie-jeebies.

New Track: An outpost of steel, fire, graffiti, and heavy metal is all that remains in the arid landscape. It's Mega-Mix Mania, and it's a track that's sure to make your hair stand on end!

New Karts: Your ride is everything in this wasteland, so make sure it's up to the task. Unlock three new karts this season to amp things up on the track.

Pit Stop Items: Intimidation is half the battle, so gear up with the new customization items available to unlock in this Grand Prix! Rock an industrial-punk style with Rustland skins, paint-jobs and stickers. Then, tag your kart with spray-paint decals and wheels.

Champion Kart and Decal: Finish in the top five percent of the Grand Prix leaderboards and win the Champion Kart and Rustland signature decal!

Here, you can find a batch of screenshots for Crash Team Racing’s new Rustland Grand Prix:

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has garnered much praise since its release and was even crowned the Best Racing game at The Game Awards 2019.

Will you be checking the new event out?