MLB The Show 19 is officially in the history-making business. SIE San Diego Studio’s most recent baseball sim now counts as the best-selling baseball game in US history. This is a feat more than 15 years in the making, since MVP Baseball 2004 is the title that previously held such an honor.

According to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella, MLB The Show 19’s “dollar sales” have eclipsed those of MVP Baseball 2004. Piscatella shared the interesting tidbit on his personal Twitter page. However, the analyst didn’t offer specifics as far as sales data is concerned. See the tweet in question below:

US NPD SW – MLB The Show 19 is now the best-selling baseball genre game in U.S. history. Lifetime full-game dollar sales of MLB The Show 19 have now surpassed those of MVP Baseball 2004, which originally released in March 2004. pic.twitter.com/rotlyyEHvf — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 16, 2020

This no doubt serves as excellent news for all parties involved, including the MLB. It’ll be interesting to see how long MLB The Show 19 holds onto this particular crown. Just recently, the baseball league announced that MLB: The Show will leave PlayStation exclusivity in the near future. While MLB The Show 20 will likely remain exclusive to the Sony platform, the status quo could change as early as 2021.

For now, it’s not quite clear which systems the series will land on once it goes multiplatform. Social media responses from Microsoft and Nintendo, however, suggest at least those two platform holders will be serviced. Regardless, Sony will continue to publish the series for the foreseeable future.

[Source: Mat Piscatella on Twitter]