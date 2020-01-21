With the London Toy Fair currently underway, Funko showed off its new line of Pop! figures that feature a few Cyberpunk 2077 characters. The usual suspects stand front and center–Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand, as well as male and female versions of V. Interestingly, the Funko news also brings with it the unveiling of a new character, Takemura. At the time of writing, none of the Pop! for Cyberpunk 2077 figures have a release date.

Johnny Silverhand will receive two different Pop! figures. One wears sunglasses, with two pistols drawn; the other is kneeling, sunglasses in hand. The male version of V will also get two figures, though one is a GameStop-exclusive glow in the dark model. According to the GameStop listings, each of the five will cost $11.99.

See all of them in the post below from Funko’s official Twitter account:

For some reason, Takemura isn’t featured in the above Funko post. However, the figure is available to preorder via select online storefronts, such as Entertainment Earth and the UK’s Pop in a Box. Details on Takemura and his role in Cyberpunk 2077 currently remain under wraps. His taking part in the first wave of Pop! figures alongside the title’s main characters suggests he will play a pretty major part, though. Get a look at the mysterious character below:

CD Projekt RED recently delayed Cyberpunk 2077 out of its April 16th release date. The long-awaited sci-fi game will now hit stores later this year in September.

[Source: Funko via Digital Spy]