Electronic Arts still plans to release a new mainline Battlefield entry between April 2021 and March 2022. While this project will soon become the focus at DICE in Stockholm, the team is currently undergoing a shift in leadership. At the time of writing, what this entails exactly remains under wraps. For instance, EA isn’t divulging details about new names in leadership, position shifts, and so on. Regardless of what’s happening, this will likely serve as a significant change for the studio at-large.

Yesterday, Electronic Arts conducted a call with investors for its Q3 FY2020 earnings. According to VG247, this is where news of the shakeup at DICE drew mention. Again, the publisher did not offer much in the way of specifics. However, it did reaffirm plans to launch a new Battlefield during the period between early 2021 and early 2022. Should the company follow tradition, the next installment will likely launch in the fall of 2021. In addition, EA confirmed that DICE LA will indeed undergo rebranding, with Respawn’s Vince Zampella leading the charge.

EA previously announced the next Battlefield’s release plans during an investor call in October 2019. CEO Andrew Wilson explained that the lengthy gap between Battlefield releases is to allow for a “strong two years of growth.” The series’ next military shooter will certainly take advantage of next-gen hardware. Live-service offerings will also be implemented, as will “cutting edge” features not seen in past Battlefield outings.

The publisher’s investor call from yesterday additionally saw a couple of other EA titles receive high praise. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has surpassed EA’s expectations, recently crossing 8 million units sold. The Sims 4 achieved a new benchmark, too, reaching more than 20 million unique players worldwide.

[Source: Electronic Arts via VG247]