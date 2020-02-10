THQ Nordic’s stable of developers is now a bit larger, since the publisher has founded a new studio in Bratislava, Slovakia–Nine Rocks Games. The studio’s first major project under the THQ Nordic banner will be a title revolving around the shooter/survival genre. At the time of writing, neither THQ Nordic nor Nine Rocks Games is ready to divulge specifics about the game. However, more details will surface “in due time,” according to a press release.

David Durcak, former Project Lead on DayZ, will lead the developer as CEO. Nine Rocks Games currently consists of team members who lent their talents to DayZ, Soldier of Fortune 3, Conan, and Chaser. Still, the team will gradually grow in size over time, as Nine Rocks Games sets up its office and begins work on the shooter/survival title.

A statement from THQ Nordic’s CEO, Klemens Kreuzer, suggests the partnership sort of fell into place. Apparently, it was a matter of “the right people at the right time having the right mindset and a meaningful conversation.”

Prior to this, THQ Nordic’s most recent expansion involved the establishment of a Japanese subsidiary, simply known as THQ Nordic Japan. Such a move came due to the publisher’s desire to “truly embrace the Japanese market,” according to Kreuzer. Most notably, the recently opened division means THQ Nordic’s and HandyGames‘ distribution, marketing, and public relations can be better managed in Japan.

In general, the publisher has a big year ahead. For example, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will launch before the year’s out, potentially in May. Additionally, news about the future of Saints Row is also slated to roll out in the coming months.

[Source: THQ Nordic via Gamasutra]