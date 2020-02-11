With the first half of 2020 beginning to look pretty barren with all of the delays, now is the perfect time to pick up past titles you may have missed. Amazon is running a Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale (or as they phrase it: “Get 3 for the price of 2”) on qualifying video games right now. This sale is taking place on top of a number of other video game deals that discount some of the biggest recent games, including Death Stranding, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
The deal will automatically be applied when you add three qualifying games to your cart. When you proceed to checkout, the cheapest of the three games will be marked as free. The discounted prices on all of the games also apply to this sale.
Amazon Video Game Deals – Buy 2 Get 1 Free
Here’s every qualifying game in the Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale. Note that prices and availability are subject to change. We will be updating this list as Amazon adds qualifying games, so check back regularly to see if something on your wishlist is on sale.
PS4
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $29.99
- AI: The Somnium Files Limited Edition – $89.99
- The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure – $33.49
- Astroneer – $29.99
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut -$35.49
- Bendy and the Ink Machine – $19.99
- Blood And Truth – $39.00
- Code Vein – $39.82
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles – $38.49
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $36.95
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $24.98
- Close to the Sun – $19.99
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy – $32.50
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition – $71.99
- Contra Rogue Corps – $26.95
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – $19.89
- DayZ – $39.99
- Death Stranding – $39.99
- Death Stranding Collector’s Edition – $187.22
- Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers – $39.99
- The Division 2 Gold Edition – $109.00
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – $19.99
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 – $25.74
- eFootball PES 2020 – $49.91
- Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition – $37.75
- Fallout 76 – $39.82
- Final Fantasy XV – $19.93
- Forager – $22.66
- Fortnite Darkfire Bundle – $27.99
- Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle – $29.99
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition – $109.99
- Gran Turismo Sport – $17.69
- Grid – $49.91
- Hello Neighbor – $19.93
- Homefront: The Revolution – $14.79
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure – $39.99
- Indivisible – $28.99
- Jumanji: The Video Game – $39.99
- Just Dance 2020 – $29.99
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – $19.99
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame – $19.88
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame – $19.99
- Monster Jam Steel Titans – $25.58
- Metro Exodus – $28.49
- NASCAR Heat 4 – $29.83
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – $19.75
- NBA 2K19 – $19.89
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – $39.77
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – $59.99
- PixARK – $19.99
- Pool Nation – $18.87
- Race with Ryan – $29.99
- Rage 2 – $49.99
- Risk of Rain 2 – $19.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $44.99
- The Sims 4 + Island Living – $25.00
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered – $32.53
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $15.89
- SOULCALIBUR VI – $19.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $49.99
- Street Outlaws: The List – $29.99
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – $24.65
- Super Street The Game – $24.99
- Trials Rising Gold Edition – $27.06
- Troll And I – $21.01
- World of Warships Legends Firepower Deluxe Edition – $38.99
- World War Z – $19.93
- Wreckfest – $29.99
- Zombieland: Double Tap – Roadtrip – $36.50
Xbox One
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – $29.99
- Astroneer – $29.99
- The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut -$35.49
- Bendy and the Ink Machine – $19.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $36.95
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered – $24.98
- Children of Morta – $29.99
- Close to the Sun – $19.99
- Code Vein – $39.82
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition – $47.85
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan – $19.89
- Date a Live: Rio-Reincarnation – $40.56
- DayZ – $39.99
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and the Lion King – $26.80
- The Division 2 Gold Edition – $109.00
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – $19.99
- Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition – $37.75
- Fallout 76 – $39.82
- FIFA 17 – $29.99
- Fortnite Darkfire Bundle – $27.99
- Forza Horizon 4 – $39.95
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition – $109.99
- Grid – $49.91
- Halo 5: Guardians – $14.99
- Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice – $23.97
- Hello Neighbor – $19.93
- Indivisible – $28.99
- Jumanji: The Video Game – $39.99
- Just Dance 2020 – $33.84
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – $19.99
- LEGO Jurassic World – $13.29
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame – $19.88
- Metro Exodus – $28.49
- Minecraft Starter Collection – $29.99
- Monster Jam Steel Titans – $25.58
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame – $19.99
- NASCAR Heat 4 – $26.60
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – $19.75
- NBA 2K19 – $19.89
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition – $64.99
- Overwatch Legendary Edition – $39.99
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – $59.99
- Race with Ryan – $29.99
- Rage 2 – $49.99
- Risk of Rain 2 – $19.99
- Sea of Thieves – $49.99
- The Sims 4 + Island Living – $25.00
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered – $32.53
- Sparklite – $29.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $49.99
- Street Outlaws: The List – $29.99
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – $24.65
- Trials Rising Gold Edition – $27.06
- Troll And I – $21.01
- World of Warships Legends Firepower Deluxe Edition – $38.99
- World War Z – $19.93
- Wreckfest – $29.99
Nintendo Switch
- Close to the Sun – $19.99
- Disney TSUM TSUM Festival – $41.94
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – $29.99
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 – $25.74
- Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers – $39.99
- A Hat in Time – $33.88
- Fortnite Darkfire Bundle – $27.99
- Friday The 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition – $29.99
- Hello Neighbor – $19.93
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure – $39.99
- Jumanji: The Video Game – $39.95
- Just Dance 2020 – $34.94
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – $19.99
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame – $19.88
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Game Tokyo 2020 – $39.99
- Monster Jam Steel Titans – $25.58
- NAMCO Museum Arcade Pac – $29.96
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition – $64.99
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – $39.77
- Overwatch Legendary Edition – $39.99
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – $59.99
- PixARK – $19.99
- Risk of Rain 2 – $19.99
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD – $24.65
- Troll And I – $21.01
- Wargroove – $37.93
- Yooka-Laylee: The Impossible Lair – $29.99
PC
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy – $32.50
- Monster Jam Steel Titans – $25.58
- Rage 2 – $49.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $53.61
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition – $15.89
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $49.94
Prefer to buy digital on the PSN? There are a couple of big PSN sales running right now, including a Critic’s Choice sale on some of the past year’s most popular and high-rated games. You can also grab The Division 2 for just $2.99 right now to get ready for its newly announced Warlords of New York expansion.
This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.