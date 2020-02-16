Gran Turismo Sport producer Kazunori Yamauchi recently delivered a presentation at the GT Sport World Tour in Sydney, during which he revealed that players have driven 25.5 billion miles in almost a billion races since launch in 2017.

Fan site GT Planet attended the event and reported that GT Sport now boasts over eight million users around the world, who have collectively spent over 34,500 years on the race tracks. In the last 11 months, players took 37 million photographs and worked on 30 million vehicle liveries.

The 2019 GT Sport FIA Online Championship saw some impressive numbers as well. According to GT Planet, 47.2 million people tuned in to watch the event – an increase of 300 percent since 2018. Yamauchi revealed that 59 percent of the viewers tuned in via Facebook and 24.9 percent tuned in via YouTube, while the remainder used other platforms.

In an interview with PowerUp Gaming during the same event, Yamauchi said that he’s interested in making some specific visual improvements to Gran Turismo games going forward.

“I think, display resolution-wise, 4K resolution is enough,” said Yamauchi. “But in terms of frames per second, rather than staying at 60 fps, I’m more interested in raising it to 120 fps or even 240 fps. I think that’s what’s going to be changing the experience from here on forward.”

Yamauchi added that the jump from PlayStation 4 to PS5 won’t be as significant as the advancement from PS1 to PS2.

“Hardware has come to a point where our computing ability has kind of matured,” he explained. “Going from PS1 to PS2 there was a hundred times the performance difference between the two console generations. But an advancement like that is no longer possible.”

[Source: GT Planet (1)(2), PowerUp Gaming]