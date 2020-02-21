Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 just added quite a few new cast members. Seven characters in total are set to debut during the show’s sophomore effort, including a few famous Witchers. Each of the seven have already been cast, with production currently underway in the UK.

Deadline reports that Young Wallender’s Yasen Atour assumes the role of the Witcher known as Coën. Paul Bullion of Peaky Blinders fame is playing another notable monster hunter, Lambert. Thue Ersted Rasmussen, known for Fast and Furious 9, portrays Eskel. Vareena and Nivellen, who appear in The Last Wish short story “A Grain of Truth,” are being brought to life by Agnes Bjorn and Game of Thrones‘ Kristofer Hivju, respectively. Finally, The Danish Girl star Aisha Fabienne Ross assumes the role of Lydia, while Mecia Simson adopts the part of Francesca.

All members of the first season’s core cast are returning. Henry Cavill, of course, reprises his role as Geralt of Rivia. Anya Chalotra is back as Yennefer, along with Freya Allan’s Ciri and Joey Batey’s lovable bard, Jaskier.

In addition to casting announcements, the Deadline report outlines the sophomore seasons list of directors. Umbrella Academy’s Stephen Surjik will helm 201 and 202. Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed) has been tapped to direct 203 and 204. BAFTA-nominated Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom) is on board to direct 205 and 208. And Meet the Petals‘ Geeta Patel will serve as director for 206 and 207.

The Witcher’s second run will premiere on Netflix on an unspecified date in 2021. An anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, is in the works from the live-action series’ creative team. The film will center on Vesemir’s origins, but further details, such as casting and a release date, currently remain under lock and key. Interestingly, despite rumors that Mark Hamill was approached to play Geralt’s mentor in Season 2, information on when Vesemir will debut is also scarce. Given the story’s trajectory, he’s expected to show up Season 2, but Netflix is keeping quiet about the character for now.

