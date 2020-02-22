Activision has filed a Digital Millennium Copyright Act subpoena against Reddit in pursuit of the identity of a leaker who posted artwork from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s unannounced battle royale mode, Warzone. The specific image in question (see above) seems to be part of an internal document, which means that only an Activision or an Infinity Ward employee could have leaked it.

The Reddit user, Assyrian2410, who shared the image initially claimed that they found the image online but later admitted that it was sent to them. Although they refused to divulge any details, it’s safe to assume that it came from someone who had access to Activision and/or Infinity Ward’s systems. Assyrian2410 has since deleted their account.

“Reddit is the service provider to which the subject of the subpoena – Reddit user ‘Assyrian2410’ – posted infringing Activision content,” reads the filing that was submitted to California’s Northern District Court on February 14th. “The content infringes Activision’s exclusive rights under copyright law. Specifically, it infringes Activision’s rights in its popular video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”

The subpoena was filed around the same time Activision took action against Modern Warfare players who posted images and videos from Warzone after utilizing glitches to access the content. Popular Call of Duty content creator and insider The Gaming Revolution had his Twitter account suspended for sharing a video of a training section from Warzone, and his account remains suspended.

Another player, Dean Carter, had to agree to not share any photos and videos pertaining to Warzone to have his Call of Duty account reinstated following a short ban.

Neither Activision nor Reddit has commented on this report.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.