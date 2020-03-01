Known insider AestheticGamer (a.k.a. Dusk Golem) has claimed that a Dino Crisis game was in development at Capcom a few years ago but the project was canned.

AestheticGamer has been behind a number of accurate Capcom leaks, and was behind reports of a new Silent Hill prior to Konami’s recent statement confirming that it’s looking into the series. While we have little reason to doubt his claims, take this with a massive grain of salt because Dino Crisis is one of those games that has been on people’s wish lists for a long time.

Whenever Capcom talks about reviving old IPs, Dino Crisis is one of the first names that comes up. If true, this report will upset quite a few fans, especially since AestheticGamer reported that the series is back on ice.

Time to break some hearts:

-Code Veronica remake is not in production right now, not even pre-production.

-A Dino Crisis game actually was started a few years ago, but then scrapped and buried, and the franchise for now is still extinct for the time being. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) February 29, 2020

AestheticGamer also teased that next year will be eventful for Resident Evil fans.

Many have speculated that we’ll see Resident Evil 8 for next-gen platforms in 2021 but given the success of recent remakes, it’s possible that Capcom isn’t done reviving older titles in the series. There’s also a Resident Evil TV show in development at Netflix, which was accidentally outed by the streaming service itself.

[Source: ResetEra]