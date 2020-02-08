Netflix‘s official website has ended up confirming Deadline’s recent report of a Resident Evil TV show. Twitter user RE_Wiki shared a listing of Netflix’s adaptation on the company’s website, which was promptly pulled. However, Wayback Machine is a beautiful thing and it allows us to read a brief description.

The town of Clearfield, MD has long stood in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated behemoths – the Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets held by the three will start to be revealed at the first signs of outbreak.

No further details are available at the moment but according to Deadline, the series will be part of Netflix’s global original initiative. It’s being developed by German company Constantin Film – a name many will recognize from the Resident Evil movies. At the time of Deadline’s report (January 24th), Netflix was still looking for a showrunner so it looks like it’ll be a while before we get a release window.

“I hear the plan is for the series to expand the Resident Evil universe and deepen the existing mythology,” wrote Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva. “While the project is in early stages, the series is expected to incorporate all of Resident Evil’s signature elements, including action sequences and Easter Eggs.”

We can’t wait for this one!

We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, share your Resident Evil TV show wish lists with us below.

[Source: RE_Wiki (Twitter) via ResetEra]