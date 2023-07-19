Resident Evil 9 Release Date Window Reportedly Leaked

Insider Dusk Golem, who’s known for their horror game leaks, has shared Resident Evil 9‘s release date window alongside teasing a “major” Capcom announcement this year. The game that’ll supposedly be announced by the end of 2023 will release before Resident Evil 9.

According to Dusk Golem, Resident Evil 9 will “probably” be announced next year as it’s supposed to release in 2025. The leaker didn’t reveal Capcom’s other project that they claim will be announced this year, but fans have been guessing that we’re either getting a new Monster Hunter game or a new Devil May Cry entry. Dusk Golem claims this mystery game will be out in 2024.

Elsewhere, Dusk Golem teased the revival of another horror franchise. They previously teased Alone in the Dark in a similar fashion, which ended up being confirmed.

“Not Silent Hill related, but I learned of an upcoming horror game remake I’m extremely excited about,” Dusk Golem wrote. “Haunting Ground would be amazing, but yeah no it’s not it.”

Dusk Golem has a pretty good track record and was one of the first ones to leak Silent Hill projects. However, we still advise taking the information above with a grain of salt.