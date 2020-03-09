Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Headset PS4 Review

Last week, we reviewed the Sennheiser GSP 670 wireless headset. It’s Sennheiser’s flagship model, a premium-priced headset from a company that knows audio. Our verdict, however, was that it was a bit too expensive while missing some crucial features found on lower-priced competitors. Enter the Sennheiser GSP 370. It’s significantly cheaper than the GSP 670, retailing for $199.99, a full $150 less. That’s still not a price to scoff at though and sits firmly within the premium gaming headset market. The question is if it has the features to compete.

At a glance, it might be easy to mistake the GSP 370 as just a cheaper 670 with fewer features, however, some of those caveats make way for other major standout features that headline the GSP 370. For one, the Sennheiser GSP 370 is extremely light. It’s one of the lightest premium headsets I’ve ever used, and while it doesn’t feel quite as “sturdy” as the GSP 670’s metal and plastic, it feels far from “cheap,” which is an accomplishment for a lightweight plastic gaming headset. Lookswise, it’s fairly unremarkable, but as I mentioned with the GSP 670, I prefer the low profile black and brushed gray design to anything that’s overly loud visually. I’m in my 30s and I’d prefer not to look like I’m about to shout “it’s ya boy Chandy!” and stream four hours of Fortnite.

That light headset means it’s extremely comfortable for long periods of play, never squeezing too tightly on the ears or pressing down too hard on the head. Just about the only way you’re going to get a headset lighter than this is by getting a wired one. I’d have liked to see this one come with the same sliders that the GSP 670 sports to change the pressure distribution, but it’s so light anyway, this is a really minor nitpick.

The GSP 370 connects wirelessly via USB dongle or wired via USB cable. There’s no Bluetooth functionality here, and again, this one is also missing any kind of auxiliary cabled option. That means that whatever you use this headset with must have a free USB port available. When used with the PC, there are a bunch of options for adjusting your sound profile via the Sennheiser gaming suite, but none of those features make the jump to PS4. The flat audio isn’t bad by any means, but just like the GSP 670, the 370 is fairly limited when it comes to console use.

As we’ve said countless times before, Sennheiser knows audio, so what you’re getting for the price is Sennheiser’s decades of audio expertise distilled into a gaming headset. The audio profile has a wide range, allowing source audio to be fully realized. It avoids coloring the audio with booming bass or shrill highs (unless adjusted while using with a PC). It impressed with music, movies, games, and voice chat. Clarity is the name of the game here, and going back to other headsets after using this one almost makes them sound muddy in comparison. Likewise, the microphone is “broadcast quality,” and the people I played with were impressed by the clarity and lack of ambient noise. I’d be happy using this mic for podcasts, videos, or other professional settings.

Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Headset PS4 Review

The real standout feature of the GSP 370, however, is the battery life, which is miles above just about every other premium headset on the market. Sennheiser claims you can get 100 hours out of the GSP 370 (far above the GSP 670’s 16-hour estimate), and while I didn’t keep a stopwatch to time the exact moment the battery drained, I was in my third week of playing multiple hours a day (and long weekend sessions) before I finally started getting those low battery notifications. I also game a lot more than most people, and can easily see this headset lasting a month or more without ever being plugged in. Toss it on a charger overnight and it’s good to go for another few weeks at least.

You can easily see where the battery level is at too, with the integrated light under the power switch. By pulling the switch down, the light will cycle to the appropriate color to tell you approximately what percentage of charge is remaining. It’s a nice little feature to not suddenly get surprised by a dead headset, especially when this one doesn’t feature the same quick charge that the GSP 670 does.

That’s about all that the GSP 370 has going for it though. It’s a great-sounding, long-lasting headset. But it misses a number of other major features that I’d expect for a headset at $200. It drops the GSP 670’s Bluetooth and sidetone and it’s very limited in what it can do for console players. Losing those features is arguably what makes this a 100-hour headset, but at that price range, I’ll settle for having to plug in a little bit more often to get some of those other features back.

Altogether, it seems like the GSP line is shifted up and priced outside of comparable headsets in lower price ranges. The GSP 370 would be a major competitor in the $100-150 price range, and pulling the GSP 670 down to compete in the $200-$250 price range would really up its value. Selling on “audio quality” alone is simply not worth the value to the average gamer who is looking for a good set of features to accompany that quality. Astro, LucidSound, and RIG all have fantastic sounding headsets that simply cater to the specific needs of gamers across all price ranges in a better way than Sennheiser’s headsets do.

The Sennheiser GSP 370 arguably offers more value than the 670 with its stellar battery life, but I’d still have a hard time recommending it over other headsets in a comparable price range that are far more feature-rich, especially when it comes to use with your PS4.

Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Headset review unit provided by manufacturer for this review. For more information, please read our Review Policy.

Get the Sennheiser GSP 370 Wireless Headset on Amazon.

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.