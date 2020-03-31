The Bethesda Softworks and id Software-hosted QuakeCon typically happens each year during the summer months. This year, however, the two companies have made the tough decision to cancel QuakeCon 2020. Like other 2020 events before it, this year’s celebration is being axed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A statement on QuakeCon’s webpage confirms the news. According to the post, while it’s unclear if coronavirus will still be an issue come August, “it will not be possible to complete the work and planning with partners, vendors, volunteers, and others that is required to make QuakeCon a success.”

QuakeCon should return next year. In addition, Bethesda’s and id’s statement suggests they’re considering other ways to “celebrate the spirit of QuakeCon” in August. This may take form in a digital event, though that much remains publicly unknown at present.

QuakeCon 2020 counts as just one of the many gaming events to take a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak. It may not be the last, either. This morning, gamescom announced that while its on-site convention in Cologne, Germany is still being planned, a fully digital event may very well take place in its stead. Gamescom organizers will offer an update on the matter sometime in May, their announcement explained.

This year’s QuakeCon would have marked the 25th annual show. The event, held in Dallas, Texas, usually hosts a competitive tournament, in addition to offering fans a place where they can celebrate both Quake and id’s remarkable history. The studio’s other franchises receive their fair share of love, as well. For example, QuakeCon 2014 unleashed the first official look at what would become DOOM 2016.

[Source: Bethesda]

