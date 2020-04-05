In news we didn’t quite see coming, Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee has outed Mafia II: Definitive Edition for unknown platforms.

Developed by former 2K Czech, Mafia II first released in 2010 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. Written by Jack Scalici (BioShock, Prey) and Daniel Vávra (Kingdom Come: Deliverance), Mafia II received positive reviews overall but reportedly failed to meet sales expectations. Although no official figures were made public, the game garnered a cult following and fans have been requesting a direct continuation of its story.

The Definitive Edition will probably include Mafia II‘s three DLC packs: The Betrayal of Jimmy, Jimmy’s Vendetta, and Joe’s Adventures. It might also include Digital Deluxe Edition and Extended Edition content but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement to confirm.

Elsewhere, the Entertainment Software Rating Board has confirmed the existence of Saints Row: The Third Remastered for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The title first appeared on GameFly’s website with a May 7, 2020 release date.

Saints Row: The Third first released in 2011 for last-gen consoles and PC. The game later received a Definitive Edition for the same platforms, combining all post-launch content and bonus items in one package. At the moment, it’s unclear if the remaster includes all the Definitive Edition content or not

THQ Nordic has yet to make an official announcement.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, let us know if you’re excited about any – or both – of the aforementioned titles.

[Source: Gematsu, GamesRadar]

