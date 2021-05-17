Saints Row: The Third originally released on PlayStation 3 back in 2011 and was remastered for PlayStation 4 last year. According to a trophy list that has appeared on Exophase, the game will also be making its way to PlayStation 5. THQ Nordic has yet to announce this next-gen version of the title.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered offered graphical enhancements, such as a new lighting engine, overhauled character models and a transformed Steelport. The package also included all of the game’s three expansions and cosmetic DLC with plenty of additional weapons, costumes, characters and vehicles amongst the extra content. It seems like the PS5 version will be a similar package as the trophy list for PS5 is identical to that of the PS4 version.

There are 80 trophies in total, including a Platinum trophy, although only 50 of them belong to the base game. The remaining 30 are split into three DLC packs; Genki Bowl VII, Gangstas In Space, and The Trouble With Clones. Each add another 10 trophies to the list.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered PS5 Trophy List

Saints Row: The Third Remastered Platinum Trophy

Kingpin – Unlock all Trophies in Saints Row: The Third Remastered.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered Gold Trophies

Bright Lights, Big City – Complete all City Takeover gameplay in the entire city of Steelport.

– Complete all City Takeover gameplay in the entire city of Steelport. Third and 30 – Spend over 30 hours in Steelport.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered Silver Trophies

Titanic Effort – Complete Act 2.

– Complete Act 2. Too Close to the Son – Complete Act 3 in one way.

– Complete Act 3 in one way. Gangstas… In Space – Complete Act 3 in another way.

– Complete Act 3 in another way. Hanging With Mr. Pierce – Complete all City Takeover gameplay in the Downtown district.

– Complete all City Takeover gameplay in the Downtown district. Mourning Stars – Complete all City Takeover gameplay in the New Colvin district.

– Complete all City Takeover gameplay in the New Colvin district. Hack the Planet – Complete all City Takeover gameplay in the Stanfield district.

– Complete all City Takeover gameplay in the Stanfield district. You’re the Best… – Complete all City Takeover gameplay in the Carver Island district.

– Complete all City Takeover gameplay in the Carver Island district. Life of the Party – Find 100% of all Collectibles.

– Find 100% of all Collectibles. You’re My Hero! – Complete ALL Challenges.

– Complete ALL Challenges. Gellin’ Like Megellan – Explore every hood in Steelport.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered Bronze Trophies

Dead Presidents – Complete ‘When Good Heists…’.

– Complete ‘When Good Heists…’. The Welcome Wagon – Complete ‘I’m Free – Free Falling’.

– Complete ‘I’m Free – Free Falling’. We’re Takin’ Over – Complete ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’.

– Complete ‘We’ve Only Just Begun’. Tower Defense – Complete Act 1 in one way.

– Complete Act 1 in one way. Kuh, Boom – Complete Act 1 in another way.

– Complete Act 1 in another way. Gotta Break Em In – Complete ‘The Ho Boat’.

– Complete ‘The Ho Boat’. I Heart Nyte Blade – Complete ‘STAG Party’.

– Complete ‘STAG Party’. kill-deckers.exe – Complete ‘http://deckers.die’.

– Complete ‘http://deckers.die’. Once Bitten… Braaaaaaains – Complete ‘Zombie Attack’.

– Complete ‘Zombie Attack’. Murderbrawl 31 – Complete ‘Murderbrawl XXXI’.

– Complete ‘Murderbrawl XXXI’. Ouch. – Complete all instances of Insurance Fraud.

– Complete all instances of Insurance Fraud. Tune In, Drop Off – Complete all instances of Trafficking.

– Complete all instances of Trafficking. And Boom Goes the Dynamite – Complete all instances of Heli Assault.

– Complete all instances of Heli Assault. Fence Killa 2011 – Complete all instances of Mayhem.

– Complete all instances of Mayhem. Your Backseat Smells Funny – Complete all instances of Escort.

– Complete all instances of Escort. Double Dose of Pimping – Complete all instances of Snatch.

– Complete all instances of Snatch. Porkchop Sandwiches – Complete all instances of Trail Blazing.

– Complete all instances of Trail Blazing. Go Into the Light – Complete all instances of Guardian Angel.

– Complete all instances of Guardian Angel. Tank You Very Much – Complete all instances of Tank Mayhem.

– Complete all instances of Tank Mayhem. Have a Reality Climax – Complete all instances of Professor Genki’s Super Ethical Reality Climax.

– Complete all instances of Professor Genki’s Super Ethical Reality Climax. Getting the Goods – Find 25% of all Collectibles.

– Find 25% of all Collectibles. Shake and Bake – Complete your first Challenge.

– Complete your first Challenge. Ow My Balls! – Do your first nutshot AND testicle assault.

– Do your first nutshot AND testicle assault. Gender Equality – Play for at least 2 hours as a male character AND 2 hours as a female character.

– Play for at least 2 hours as a male character AND 2 hours as a female character. Bo-Duke-En – Hijack 50 vehicles – Dukes style.

– Hijack 50 vehicles – Dukes style. Love/Hate Relationship – Taunt AND/OR Compliment 50 gang members.

– Taunt AND/OR Compliment 50 gang members. Who Loves Ya Baby – Kill 50 brutes.

– Kill 50 brutes. A Better Person – Buy your first Upgrade from the Upgrade Store.

– Buy your first Upgrade from the Upgrade Store. Haters Gonna Hate – Kill 1000 Gang Members.

– Kill 1000 Gang Members. Cowboy Up – Fully upgrade one Weapon in each slot.

– Fully upgrade one Weapon in each slot. Pimped Out Pad – Upgrade one Stronghold to its full glory.

– Upgrade one Stronghold to its full glory. Flash the Pan – Destroy all Gang Operations in Steelport.

– Destroy all Gang Operations in Steelport. Opulence, You Has It – Complete ‘Party Time’.

– Complete ‘Party Time’. Stay Classy Steelport – Kill 25 Gang Members each with ‘the Penetrator’ AND the Fart in a Jar.

– Kill 25 Gang Members each with ‘the Penetrator’ AND the Fart in a Jar. The American Dream – Customize 10 vehicles.

– Customize 10 vehicles. Everything is Permitted – Kill all of the hitman Assassination targets.

– Kill all of the hitman Assassination targets. Hi-Jack It – Steal and deliver all Vehicle Theft targets.

Genki Bowl VII PS5 Trophy List

Genki Bowl VII Silver Trophy

Genki Bowl Champ – Complete all activity instances in Genki Bowl VII.

Genki Bowl VII Bronze Trophies

Cooked to Perfection – Roast 50 peds with the car’s flamethrower (in a single instance of Super Ethical PR Opportunity).

– Roast 50 peds with the car’s flamethrower (in a single instance of Super Ethical PR Opportunity). Get Off My Back’ – Destroy 5 chase vehicles (in a single instance of Super Ethical PR Opportunity).

– Destroy 5 chase vehicles (in a single instance of Super Ethical PR Opportunity). Stick the Landing – Land on Magarac Island (in Sad Panda Skyblazing).

– Land on Magarac Island (in Sad Panda Skyblazing). Cat on a Hot Tin Roof – Kill all of the rooftop mascots (in a single instance of Sad Panda Skyblazing).

– Kill all of the rooftop mascots (in a single instance of Sad Panda Skyblazing). Flame On – Fly through all of the rings (in a single instance of Sad Panda Skyblazing).

– Fly through all of the rings (in a single instance of Sad Panda Skyblazing). Feeding Time – Throw 5 mascots into the water (in a single instance of Apocalypse Genki).

– Throw 5 mascots into the water (in a single instance of Apocalypse Genki). Murder in the Jungle – Finish both instances of Apocalypse Genki.

– Finish both instances of Apocalypse Genki. Storm the Yarn – Destroy a mouse ATV during Sexy Kitten Yarngasm.

– Destroy a mouse ATV during Sexy Kitten Yarngasm. C-C-C-Combo Breaker – Cause $150,000 worth of damage in a single Sexy Kitten Yarngasm combo.

Gangstas In Space PS5 Trophy List

Gangstas In Space Silver Trophies

First Contact – Destroy all enemy spacecraft during the chase scene.

– Destroy all enemy spacecraft during the chase scene. Lights! Camera! Action! – Collect all 6 hidden clapboards.

– Collect all 6 hidden clapboards. C-List Celebrity – Complete all missions for Gangstas in Space.

Gangstas In Space Bronze Trophies

I Do My Own Stunts – Land on the Parachute Target during the rescue scene.

– Land on the Parachute Target during the rescue scene. Union Buster – Kill 15 cameramen.

– Kill 15 cameramen. Xenaphobe – Kill Space Brutina.

– Kill Space Brutina. Pew! Pew! Pew! – Kill 35 Space Amazons with the Laser Pistol.

– Kill 35 Space Amazons with the Laser Pistol. Warrior Princess – Kill 7 Space Amazons with melee attacks.

– Kill 7 Space Amazons with melee attacks. Revenge of the Navigator – Destroy 10 enemy spacecraft with the Aegean while filming.

– Destroy 10 enemy spacecraft with the Aegean while filming. Do a Barrel Roll! – Perform all vehicle stunts with the Aegean.

The Trouble With Clones… PS5 Trophy List

The Trouble With Clones… Silver Trophies

Public Enemy #1 – Destroy 45 Police and Swat Vehicles while protecting Jimmy’s car.

– Destroy 45 Police and Swat Vehicles while protecting Jimmy’s car. Eye of the Bee-Holder – Spray 25 rabid fans with the Swarmitron.

– Spray 25 rabid fans with the Swarmitron. My Pet, Monster – Complete all missions for “The Trouble With Clones…”

The Trouble With Clones… Bronze Trophies

B.A.M.F. – Defeat 15 enemies at Technically Legal using only melee attacks.

– Defeat 15 enemies at Technically Legal using only melee attacks. Weird Science – Complete mission ‘Weird Science’.

– Complete mission ‘Weird Science’. Sting Operation – Destroy 5 Steelport Guard vehicles during mission ‘Tour de Farce’.

– Destroy 5 Steelport Guard vehicles during mission ‘Tour de Farce’. Tour de Farce – Complete mission ‘Tour de Farce’.

– Complete mission ‘Tour de Farce’. Supaa-Excellent! – Shoot down a helicopter with a Saints Flow fireball.

– Shoot down a helicopter with a Saints Flow fireball. Send in the Clones – Kill a Brute using only melee damage while under the influence of Saints Flow.

– Kill a Brute using only melee damage while under the influence of Saints Flow. The Johnnyguard – Prevent Johnny Tag from taking damage on the Magarac Bridge.

[Source: Exophase]