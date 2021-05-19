After a leaked Trophy list, Deep Silver has officially announced that Saints Row: The Third Remastered will be coming to PlayStation 5 on May 25, 2021. Owners of the game on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade the game to play on PS5 for free. The game will also launch for PCs on Steam and GOG on May 22, 2021.

A few days ago, a Trophy list appeared for the PS5 version which near-confirmed the game’s release on next-gen consoles. The trophy list also confirmed that the game would also include the three DLC packs released for the original game: Genki Bowl VII, Gangstas In Space, and The Trouble With Clones.

The remaster will reportedly run at a graphical quality equivalent to “High” settings on PC. A high-performing game engine also means that lighting, texture resolution, and visual effects will also see a big improvement. Players will also be able to enjoy the game at a framerate-boosted 60fps with dynamic 4K resolution.

Thanks to the SSD (Solid State Drives) included in the PlayStation 5, loading times will see a significant reduction. Additionally, the PS5’s DualSense controller will glow a subtle Saints Purple while playing the game. Finally, Saints Row: The Third Remastered will also include full Activity Card support on the PS5.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered originally released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles back in 2020, just over a year ago. A remaster of the 2011 open-world adventure game Saints Row: The Third, the game also featured graphical updates for eighth-gen consoles. However, the PlayStation 4 version was limited to 30fps and featured a few animation bugs and glitches. Developer Sperasoft worked on the PlayStation 4 version, as well as the upcoming PlayStation 5 release.

If you’re interested in buying the remastered game for PS5, you can check out our full review of Saints Row: The Third Remastered on the PS4.

Saints Row: The Third Remastered will be available for PlayStation 5 on May 25, 2021. You can upgrade the game for free if you own a copy of the PlayStation 4 version. The game will also launch for PCs on Steam and GOG on May 22, 2021.