Information on Cyberpunk 2077 has been scarce of late. To whet the appetite of curious fans, CD Projekt RED has shared new details about one of the title’s gangs. The latest info drop concerns The Mox, a gang committed to protecting “working girls and guys” from violence.

CD Projekt RED unleashed details about The Mox in the following tweet, which also outlines the gang’s history.

Formed in 2076 after the death of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Borden, a strip club owner & ex-prostitute who treated her workers fairly and defended them from violent clients, The Mox refer to themselves as “those who protect working girls and guys” from violence and abuse. #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/X1Ie8JjPYo — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) April 8, 2020

A subsequent tweet in response to a fan question suggests similar posts will go live in the future. If so, these bits of lore could offer a nice way of tiding over fans while the wait for Cyberpunk 2077’s release persists. The eagerness for new information will likely increase in the weeks ahead, since CD Projekt’s latest was originally set to arrive on April 16th.

Currently, there exists no word on when fresh footage will hit the web. The most recent gameplay footage surfaced last August as a “Deep Dive Video.” This 15-minute deep dive showcased the Pacifica district, different styles of play, and the Animals and Voodoo Boys gangs.

Despite other major game delays, such as The Last of Us Part II getting pushed indefinitely, Cyberpunk 2077 will still launch later this year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on September 17th. CD Projekt is currently working from home while finishing the game. Fans can venture into the world of Night City a few months before then, however. Dark Horse’s Cyberpunk 2077 lore book, The World of Cyberpunk 2077, releases this summer on June 17th.

[Source: Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter]