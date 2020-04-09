Another Silent Hill tease has surfaced. Though it doesn’t hint at much, it still warrants intrigue. This is all courtesy of a few posts from horror manga artist Suehiro Maruo, who recently visited Konami. The artist, known for Mr. Arashi’s Amazing Freak Show, shared a couple of images on his personal Instagram page. One features a sign at Konami HQ, while another sign simply reads, “Silent Hills.”

Maruo’s pictures recently gained traction on ResetEra, alongside the following screenshot:

The ResetEra post also notes that Maruo shared the Silent Hills image on his Tumblr profile. A caption on both of the Silent Hills photos reads, “Afternoon invitations hope you’ll join in.”

Of course, there could be many reasons why Konami would invite a renowned horror artist to visit its offices. And not all of them may be Silent Hill-related. In addition, it’s possible Maruo’s pictures are merely those of a fan sharing his excitement. As we all know, rumors, teases, and the like related to this particular franchise rarely pan out as many would prefer. Therefore, it’s best to take whatever hype spawns from Maruo’s posts with a grain of salt.

Before this, a host of Silent Hill rumors took the web by storm. Notably, there were reports that Konami had a soft reboot in the works, alongside a revival of P.T./Silent Hills with Sony and, potentially, Kojima Productions at the helm. A Konami representative recently debunked all of the above. According to the publisher’s rep, “it’s not to say we are completely closing the door on the franchise, just not in the way it is being reported.”

[Source: Suehiro Maruo via ResetEra]