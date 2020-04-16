Earlier this morning a listing on Xbox Live let the cat out of the bag with regards to SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated’s release date. THQ Nordic didn’t let its thunder remain stolen for long, though. The publisher has since confirmed that SpongeBob and friends will indeed return to games this summer. Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms on June 23rd.

A brand-new trailer accompanied the launch date announcement. See SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy in action in the video below:

THQ Nordic also released trailers for the title’s special editions, which consist of a Shiny Edition and a F.U.N. Edition. Preorders for both versions are currently live online at retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy.

The Shiny Edition costs $149.99, packing in the following contents:

An 8″/20cm SpongeBob Figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue

Wallstickers

6 Lithographs

SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks

A copy of the game

The F.U.N. Edition is the pricier of the two, costing $299.99. Its contents include:

An 8″/20cm SpongeBob Figurine with Golden Spatula and flexible tongue

A 7″/18cm Figurine of Patrick

The Sandy 8″/20cm Figurine

Wallstickers

A set of Tiki Keyrings

6 Lithographs

SpongeBob SquarePants tennis socks

A copy of the game

SpongeBob’s return isn’t all fans are waiting for with regards to THQ Nordic’s lineup of classics. A Destroy All Humans! remake is also in the works. THQ Nordic intends to release the title sometime this year, however a launch date presently remains under wraps. Still, preorders are live for two different special editions, one of which is even pricer than SpongeBob’s F.U.N. Edition.

[Source: THQ Nordic]