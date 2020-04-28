THQ Nordic and developer Black Forest Games have finally announced when fans can expect to get their hands on the Destroy All Humans remake. The invasion will officially begin this summer on July 28th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

To accompany the exciting news, the publisher also unleashed a release date trailer that features a good bit of gameplay footage. See Destroy All Humans in action in the video below:

Prepare your defenses, the Invasion will begin on July 28th, 2020! Destroy All Humans will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Pre-order here: https://t.co/VbE5BGsDgb#DestroyAllHumans #WorldDominationTour pic.twitter.com/e9hUOGChEH — THQ Nordic (@THQNordic) April 28, 2020

All versions of the title are available to preorder online, at participating retailers, and via THQ Nordic’s official website. In addition to the regularly priced standard version, fans can get their hands on two different special editions. The DNA Collector’s Edition is the cheapest of the two, coming in at $149.99. It features the following goodies:

Crypto’N’Cow figurine

Keychain

Six lithographs

Anti-stress/eye-popping toy

All in-game Crypto skins

All contained within a premium box

Get a better look at each of the above items in the DNA Collector’s Edition video:

Destroy All Humans‘ Crypto-137 Edition is considerably pricier, costing $399.99. Its contents include:

Crypto-137 figurine

Crypto backpack

Keychain

Six lithographs

Anti-stress/eye-popping toy

All in-game Crypto skins

All contained within a premium box

These items are on display in the video below:

News of the Destroy All Humans remake’s release date comes on the heels of THQ Nordic unveiling dates for a few other big titles. Saints Row: The Third – Remastered arrives next month on May 22nd. Desperados III will follow several weeks later on June 16th. Finally, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated sets sail on June 23rd. Needless to say, THQ Nordic has the summer months on lock.

[Source: THQ Nordic on Twitter]