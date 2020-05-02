As soon as Ubisoft unveiled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a number of folks started comparing the upcoming title to Santa Monica Studio’s God of War, especially since both titles are expected to have some similarities based on their themes. When asked if Ubisoft is concerned about the comparisons, narrative director Darby McDevitt responded by saying that he’s not “too worried” because most games touching this theme “skew very heavily towards the mythology.”

Speaking to GameSpot, McDevitt explained:

God of War is great – yeah, I’ve played it. It’s fantastic. I wouldn’t say we’re too worried because most games, when they touch this topic, they actually skew very heavily towards the mythology. So that’s the front-facing feature – you play God of War so you can go punch Baldur in the face, meet all these characters, and travel to fantastical environments. Very few games actually treat the Norse Viking experience as historically grounded. I think the urge is to always immediately lead with the mythology stuff, but we really want you to feel like you’re living in the Dark Ages of England, that you’re exploring the Roman ruins left behind 400 to 500 years earlier by the Romans and the remnants of the Britannic tribes before that and even the Saxon Pagans before they all converted to Christianity.

God of War director Cory Barlog agreed that Ubisoft shouldn’t be worried.

“The myths have been around a long time and will persevere through the ages providing countless creatives a deep well to pull from – provided they are willing to sacrifice an eye for the knowledge,” said Barlog. “Very excited to play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla when it comes out.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is expected to launch in holiday 2020. You can preorder the game now.

[Source: GameSpot, Cory Barlog]

This page contains affiliate links for products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.