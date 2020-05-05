Cate Blanchett to Star in Borderlands Movie as the Siren Lilith

First officially announced in February of this year, details on Lionsgate’s Borderlands movie have been scarce aside from the fact that it’s happening. However, we can now attach a face to the cast, beginning to get a better picture of what this film might ultimately look like. Variety reported that Cate Blanchett is in talks to star in the Borderlands movie as Lilith, the Siren character who was playable in the first game and had a central role as an NPC in the next two numbered entries. Gearbox confirmed the report with a tweet, saying “We’re incredibly excited about this news!”

We are incredibly excited about this news! Borderlands is shaping up to be an amazing movie!https://t.co/42VT8YUQkc pic.twitter.com/zJY7M7B5to — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) May 5, 2020

Famed director Eli Roth will be at the helm of the Borderlands movie, with Arad Prods and Erik Feig producing. The latest screenplay draft was written by Craig Mazin, who was behind HBO’s Chernobyl as well as the upcoming The Last of Us HBO series. Borderlands producer Randy Pitchford and Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick are Executive Producers on the Borderlands movie, which should help ensure it adapts the source material in a way that should make fans happy.

It’s currently unknown when in the Borderlands canon this film will take place. Gearbox has yet to announce if the movie will be an adaptation of an existing story, a side story, or something else entirely. At this point, all we know for certain is that Lilith is set to play a major role. I mean, you don’t cast somebody as big as Cate Blanchet for a cameo appearance, so it’s likely her character will be central to whatever plot the film covers. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, it’s unknown when production will be able to get underway. Other video game films, such as the Uncharted movie, have faced production delays due to the virus.

Borderlands 3 came out last year to positive reviews and continues to receive support via paid DLC add-ons and free updates and events.