Over time, Mafia III has become quite the success story for 2K Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Since its launch in October 2016, the franchise’s third entry has topped seven million units sold worldwide. This is up from Take-Two’s last report on Mafia III, which revealed the title sat at nearly five million copies shipped as of December 2016. The most recent update from the publisher also reiterates the importance of the Mafia IP as a whole.

Take-Two President Karl Slatoff relayed the information during a Q4 of FY2020 earnings call. In addition to unveiling Mafia III’s sales to date, Slatoff spoke highly of Mafia: Trilogy, which released digitally earlier this week. The Take-Two President noted the following,

In terms of the Mafia opportunity, Mafia has been an incredibly successful franchise for us over a long period of time between Mafia, Mafia II, Mafia III. And just to give you an idea, Mafia III has already sold in about 7 million units or so. Mafia II was also incredibly successful and the first one as well, so it’s been a significant contributor for us. We’re really excited about the trilogy. It is the same three games, but there’s obviously lots of improvements in the games. The Mafia 1 [Definitive Edition is] going to be basically completely remade. It’s not fully really made [sic], but there’s going to be new tech, there’s going to be new voice acting, new game-intend [sic], gimmicks and a lot more than that. So there is quite a bit of work that’s going into bringing up the trilogy… It’s been meaningful for us as a franchise. We’re really excited about the trilogy coming out.

While Mafia: Trilogy is available to purchase digitally, only the Definitive Editions of Mafia II and Mafia III are currently downloadable. The full collection costs $60, or each of the latter two entries can be picked up for $30 apiece. Mafia: Definitive Edition, a remake of the 2002 original, won’t roll out until August 28th. A physical edition is in the works, too, but this version isn’t slated to release in North America.

In the midst of the Mafia resurgence, Mafia III developer Hangar 13 remains hard at work on a new project. Details are scant at best; however, in Take-Two’s Q3 FY2020 earnings report, Slatoff teased that a full unveiling will take place sometime this year.

[Source: Take-Two Interactive via Wccftech]