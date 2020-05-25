Sony is continuing its new trend of doing State of Play broadcasts that focus entirely on one game. While last week’s centered around showing off Ghost of Tsushima gameplay, this week will be entirely about The Last of Us Part II. As usual, the folks at PlayStation made sure to be very clear that there won’t be any PS5 news or info in the broadcast, setting expectations ahead of time. Just like the Ghost of Tsushima State of Play, this one also won’t feature any additional games, being just over 20 minutes entirely dedicated to The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us Part II State of Play broadcast will kick off at 1 pm PT/4 pm ET on Wednesday, May 27. It will feature about 20 minutes of director Neil Druckmann providing details on the gameplay experience and story, including the final eight minutes being an “extended sequence of never-before-seen gameplay.”

You can watch The Last of Us Part II State of Play broadcast on either the PlayStation Twitch or YouTube channels. The video will also be archived for later viewing if you are unable to catch it “live” at the time it airs. Of course, we’ll also cover the most relevant details from the stream here on PlayStation LifeStyle. Be warned while watching live that the stream chat and comments—if enabled—may be filled with spoilers for the game, though Sony and Naughty Dog have recently taken measures to prevent such details from spreading on their feeds.

So far, every (or rather, both) State of Play for 2020 has been focused around individual games, rather than the Nintendo Direct-esque copycat format Sony was doing back in 2019 that highlights numerous titles in a quick shorter video. It’s unknown how Sony plans to continue evolving the State of Play broadcasts, if or when it will return to multiple-game showcases, and if the format of the presentation will be different when it does. It’s clear that it at least want to continue using the “State of Play” branding around its digital showcases regardless, even if these single-game presentations are very different from how the series started out.

The Last of Us Part II releases June 19, 2020 exclusively on PS4. Preorder yours now to play one of the final major PS4 exclusives before Sony turns its full attention on the PS5.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

