Sony Interactive Entertainment has filed a trademark application for a slogan that it’s been using for the PlayStation 5‘s DualSense.

As spotted by GameSpot, the application to trademark “Heighten Your Senses” was filed a little over a week ago, right after PS5 reveal event. The description specifically mentions that the slogan is for controllers and we can already see it in use on some of the official PlayStation websites outside of the United States. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office indicates that the application is still pending final approval, so that’s probably why the slogan is missing from the North American website. Meanwhile, “Play Has No Limits” has been successfully trademarked around the globe.

Heighten Your Senses seems quite an appropriate slogan for the DualSense considering Sony has been specifically highlighting its immersive haptic feedback.

“We had a great opportunity with PS5 to innovate by offering game creators the ability to explore how they can heighten that feeling of immersion through our new controller,” Sony said back in April. “This is why we adopted haptic feedback, which adds a variety of powerful sensations you’ll feel when you play, such as the slow grittiness of driving a car through mud. We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

We’ll be able to heighten our senses when the PS5 releases later this year. Sony has yet to reveal a release date and price tag.

[Source: USPTO via GameSpot]