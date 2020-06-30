Crytek hasn’t had a chance to control much of the narrative surrounding its upcoming release of Crysis Remastered. That trend continues with the leak of the remaster’s release date and gameplay trailer. And, surprise, surprise, the Microsoft Store is once again the culprit. According to the online store listing, fans can strap into the Nanosuit once more on July 23rd.

Below you can see a screenshot of the listing, which does not presently feature pricing information:

Crytek planned to show off the title’s first gameplay trailer tomorrow in a scheduled YouTube stream. However, the Microsoft Store page unleashed it ahead of time as well. Nintendo Everything managed to post the trailer on Streamable. The video features in the following embed:

The above trailer at least proves the Microsoft Store listing is accurate; it, too, notes that Crysis Remastered will launch next month on July 23rd. Interestingly, the trailer also serves as proof that the upcoming release will only feature an enhanced version of the first Crysis entry. As previously stated by a Crytek representative, the Warhead DLC is not a part of the package.

The remaster itself was prematurely outed a couple of months ago, thanks to details on the game’s official website. Apparently, it was the Cookie Policy page that let the cat out of the bag. Crytek formally announced the project not too long thereafter.

Crysis Remastered is in the works at Crytek and World War Z developer Saber Interactive. When the series returns in a few short weeks, it will do so on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Microsoft Store via Nintendo Everything]