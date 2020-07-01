Cyberpunk 2077 has been in development for many years; thus, it’s no surprise that some previously teased aspects of the game have landed on the cutting room floor. One such feature that won’t make it to the final build is wall running, a mechanic shown off during the 2018 gameplay reveal.

Level Designer Max Pears told GameReactor that CD Projekt RED cast aside the wall running mechanic for “design reasons.” When asked about how such a feature would fit into the verticality of Cyberpunk 2077, Pears divulged the following: “Ah, the wall running. That is something that we removed due to design reasons, but there’s still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that’s for sure.”

This news comes on the heels of the recent Night City Wire broadcast, wherein CD Projekt RED showcased a new trailer and fresh gameplay footage. Last week’s Night City Wire stream also saw the studio reveal its partnership with Studio Trigger and Netflix. Together the three will develop Cyberpunk Edgerunners, an anime set in Night City that is scheduled to begin streaming on an unspecified date in 2022.

CD Projekt RED recently announced another short delay for Cyberpunk 2077. The eagerly anticipated RPG will now come to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One this fall on November 19th. Those who pick up a copy for PS4/Xbox One will be able to play the PS5/Xbox Series X version free of charge. Current-gen owners of Cyberpunk 2077 can also expect to gain access to a “more robust” next-gen update for free at a later date.

[Source: GameReactor via DualShockers]