Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Title Update 1.5.4 goes live today across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. It will address a handful of notable changes. However, the main draw in the update’s patch notes is a sneak peek at new content that will arrive at a later date. Ubisoft has teased Northern Traveler’s Set, an item pack inspired by the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Get a peek at the Northern Traveler’s Set in the following image:

Evidently, the all-new item pack will include a full armor set and weapon. Details about the pack’s launch and unlock conditions should roll out sometime in the “near future,” according to a note on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s forums.

As for AC Odyssey’s 1.5.4 Title Update, the patch will weigh approximately 3GB on PS4 and PC. Meanwhile, the Xbox One patch will clock in at around 4GB. The “most notable changes” that feature in the patch are as follows:

Addressed an issue where Cyclops quests weren’t available to some players after Title Update 1.5.3.

Addressed an issue with the audio output of some of the crowd stations.

Addressed an issue where a placeholder pop-up could appear upon unlocking Ezio’s Roman outfit.

A reveal of AC Valhalla’s gameplay footage went live this past weekend in a 30-minute video. The game sails onto the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms this fall on November 17th. Ubisoft also plans to launch the new Assassin’s Creed entry on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, release date details for those particular iterations remain under wraps at present.

[Source: AC Odyssey Forums, Assassin’s Creed on Twitter]