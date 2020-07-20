Preorders for The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition are now live on Amazon. A hardcover version will launch on February 23, 2021 for $39.99. Meanwhile, the Kindle Edition will arrive on March 23rd, with a $23.99 price tag attached. Dark Horse Books is publishing the tome, which spans 272 pages in length.

Fans can expect to see hundreds of previously unseen pieces of art from BioWare’s beloved Mass Effect franchise. It will further offer “extensive new material” concerning the DLC from all three entires. This, of course, includes Mass Effect 2’s “Lair of the Shadow Broker” content and the “Citadel” DLC from Mass Effect 3.

According to the Amazon listing, The Art of the Mass Effect Trilogy: Expanded Edition will be replete with concept art and commentary from developers. Such insight and more will walk fans through the evolution of many aspects of the series, including alien races, planets, ships, and technology.

Check out the book’s cover art in the image below:

Naturally, the art book’s release details are raising questions about what this may possibly entail for the long-rumored Mass Effect Trilogy remaster. The most recent bit of speculation regarding the remaster suggests it could hit store shelves in the next year or so. VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb claimed as much following news that Electronic Arts eventually plans to announce an “EA HD Title.”

Mass Effect as a whole has been on ice since the release of Mass Effect Andromeda in 2017. It doesn’t seem BioWare and EA are putting the series out to pasture just yet, however. During last year’s N7 day, BioWare teased there are “so many stories yet to tell.”

[Source: Amazon]