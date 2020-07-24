Check your PSN notifications, you might have $10 of free PSN credit from Sony to celebrate 10 years of its PlayStation Plus service, which launched back in 2010. Right now it’s unclear exactly who is receiving these credits, whether its random or if it will eventually be rolled out all users. If you got the notification, there’s nothing you have to do to get the credit. $10 is automatically applied to your account and you can use it to purchase whatever your heart desires. There’s a pretty sweet Summer Sale happening on the PS Store right now, so perhaps you’ll find something there?

The gift is a lot better than the lackluster free PS Plus 10th Anniversary PS4 theme that was given out earlier this month, a bright yellow eyesore that has no custom sound effects or animations at all; effectively just a custom wallpaper. Sony also added a bonus third game to the PS Plus free games lineup for July, letting subscribers get Erica for free alongside NBA 2k20 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Celebration.

For now, not everyone on the PSLS staff has seen the credit hit their accounts, though some of us have. The credit doesn’t seem to be region dependent as multiple different regions are reporting getting it.

After 10 years, the PlayStation Plus service has evolved in many ways since its original 2010 iteration. The biggest change came with the PS4 requiring PS Plus for online play, but the service has continued to offer free games every month. Aside from removing free PS3 and Vita games from the service, PS Plus hasn’t changed much in recent years, making many believe its long overdue for an overhaul as we head into next-gen. How will PS Plus fit into Sony’s PS5 strategy? That’s something fans are hoping to hear more about soon, and the 10-year mark seems like the perfect time to make these kinds of changes.

Have you received the $10 PSN credit celebrating 10 years of PlayStation Plus? Let us know in the comments below and tell us what you plan on using the credit to buy.