Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter took to Twitter over the weekend to share some behind-the-scenes performance capture photos for the upcoming title.

“To become a character so impactful means the world to me,” wrote Jeter. “The story of Miles is what this generation and the next need! I just thank the heavens above for blessing me with the opportunity and responsibility to bring him to life!!”

To become a character so impactful Means the World to me.

The story of Miles is what this generation & the next need!

I just thank the heavens above for blessing me with the opportunity & responsibility to bring him to Life!! #MilesMoralesps5 pic.twitter.com/iz2vLZrHgD — Nadji (@NajJeter) July 24, 2020

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was showcased during June’s PlayStation 5 reveal event. Following some initial confusion, developer Insomniac Games confirmed that it’s a standalone game rather than an expansion.

“You’ll experience a full story arc with Miles, one that’s more akin to a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in terms of overall scope,” Insomniac explained back in June. “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an important, heartfelt, emotional and essential experience to expanding the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. And we hope it will be for you as well.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will fully utilize the power of the PS5 with “near-instant loading, ray-tracing, 3D audio” and the DualSense’s features.

“We’ve upgraded our characters with 4D scans and improved skin shading for more realistic looking characters and spline-based hair that moves far more naturally,” Insomniac continued. “Many of the city’s assets have also been updated to take advantage of the new console.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release this holiday.