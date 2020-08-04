Following weeks of rumors, Sony recently confirmed a new State of Play stream is pencilled in for August 6th. The company made it clear PlayStation 5 wouldn’t sit center-stage, however. While this may hold true, a new report suggests a big PS5-related announcement will go live sometime this month. Yet, said report notes that such plans are only “tentatively scheduled” for the time being.

In a rundown on Sony’s fiscal earnings for the first quarter, Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki claims to have received word about the supposed August reveal from an “official” within the PlayStation division. According to Mochizuki’s source, “Sony’s next announcement regarding the PlayStation 5 is tentatively scheduled for this month.”

Should this prove true, there exists nothing concrete to suggest what the fresh information may entail. However, the PS5’s price point, release date, and preorder details seem the most logical possibilities. At some point in the not too distant future, Sony will have no choice but to roll out such information, particularly if PS5 remains on track for a holiday 2020 release.

As many may recall, reports from earlier in the year allege Sony aims to wait on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X price reveal before pulling the trigger itself. Because Microsoft also continues to hold off on sharing the news, there’s no way of guessing who will make the first move. Fans of both platforms are consequently becoming anxious and impatient. Hopefully, the wait is nearly at an end.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles are slated to hit stores shelves sometime later this year.

[Source: Bloomberg via Nibellion on Twitter]