Ghost of Tsushima broke PlayStation records by moving a total of 2.4 million units in a mere three days on the market. Such success made it the fastest-selling new IP from a Sony first-party studio this console generation. Apparently, Sucker Punch’s latest broke digital sales records, as well. In the month of July alone, Ghost of Tsushima sold 1.9 million copies digitally, further cementing its place as PS4’s fastest-selling new IP from Sony’s first-party.

SuperData reported the sales numbers in its recent posting about worldwide digital sales for the month of July. The company’s report additionally notes that compared to Ghost of Tsushima’s 1.9 million digital units in its launch month, Horizon Zero Dawn sold as many digital copies after two months on the market.

Meanwhile, Days Gone’s digital sales topped 1.3 million following its release in spring 2019. SuperData posits the effects coronavirus has had on “alternative entertainment options” are a contributing factor to Ghost of Tsushima’s success and that of other recent releases, including The Last of Us Part II–which sold a record-breaking four million units during its opening weekend.

Unsurprisingly, Ghost of Tsushima’s achievements amounted to high earnings, too. It appears on the top of SuperData’s chart as the highest-grossing digital title on console in July, followed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, FIFA 2020, NBA 2K20, and Grand Theft Auto V. The Last of Us Part II also features on the list at number seven. Ghost’s top-billing on this list is surprising considering Modern Warfare’s enormous success thanks in part to Warzone.

Ghost of Tsushima is available digitally and at retail exclusively for the PS4. Sometime this fall, Sucker Punch plans to unleash Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, a free update that will allow players to explore an all-new “fantastical” cooperative mode, though few details are yet known about what it will entail.

[Source: SuperData via GamesIndustry.biz]