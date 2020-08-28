During gamescom: Opening Night Live, Little Nightmares II took the spotlight for the first time in several months. Developer Tarsier Studios unveiled a brand-new trailer and shared the sequel’s release details. It first launches on February 11, 2021 for the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms. Later that same year, the title will roll out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Those who buy Little Nightmares II on the PS4 or Xbox One will gain access to a free next-gen upgrade whenever those versions arrive.

Check out the sequel’s latest story trailer in the video linked below:

Even more footage of Little Nightmares II has surfaced since the release date announcement. 15 minutes of gameplay recently went live, showcasing how the two main characters–Mono and Six–first meet one another. Get a much better look at Little Nightmares II in the following gameplay video:

Tarsier Studios describes its sequel as a “suspense-adventure game,” wherein players assume the role of a young boy named Mono. The “humming transmission” of a tower distorts the world in which Mono finds himself trapped. However, all hope isn’t lost just yet. A girl donning a yellow raincoat, Six, acts as his guide. While Six helps Mono navigate the secret-laden path to The Signal Tower, he also works to protect her from a “terrible fate.” Of course, their adventure will prove a harrowing one, courtesy of awful threats from the world’s horrid denizens.

Publisher Bandai Namco and Tarsier originally unveiled Little Nightmares II during last year’s Opening Night Live. Before yesterday, few details had surfaced in the year since gamescom 2019. Yet, there does exist one major change of note. Late last year, THQ Nordic’s parent company Embracer Group acquired Tarsier. Bandai Namco evidently remains on board to publish the Little Nightmares follow-up.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment via Gematsu]