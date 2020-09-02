The official list of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 trophies is finally live online. And they’re a doozy, to say the least. There are 37 trophies in total–19 Bronze, 13 Silver, 4 Gold, and 1 Platinum. While some of them seem easily attainable, quite a few trophies will demand plenty of time and effort for those of us who aren’t combo masters.
Check out the full list of trophies for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 below, courtesy of Exophase:
- Pro Skater Returns: Complete all other Trophies! — Platinum
- Summer’s Over: Unlock School in THPS1 Classic — Bronze
- Medallion: Earn a Medal on any competition park in Tours — Bronze
- The Truth is Out There: Unlock Roswell in THPS1 Classic — Bronze
- The Truth is in Here: Find every alien plushie — Silver
- Grand Tourer: Complete every goal in THPS1 Classic and gain all gold medals — Silver
- Back to School… Again: Unlock School II in THPS2 Classic — Bronze
- 4 for Four: Earn any 4 Medals on competition parks in Tours — Bronze
- Mess with the Bull…: Unlock Bullring in THPS2 Classic — Bronze
- …Get the horns: Get hit by the Bull in Bullring — Bronze
- Valhalla: Complete every goal in THPS2 Classic and gain all gold medals — Silver
- Matchup: Complete a match in multiplayer — Bronze
- BEEP BEEP: Get hit by a vehicle on every map that features them — Bronze
- Creator: Create a skater using the CAS system — Bronze
- Creative: Create a new park and upload it — Bronze
- Bought the Farm: Spend $10,000 in the Skate Shop — Silver
- Statted: Find all Stat points for any Pro Skater — Bronze
- Donut Mess with a Cop: Unlock Officer Dick — Silver
- Rookie of the Year: Earn the “Rookie” Challenge Collection — Bronze
- Going to the Vet: Earn the “Veteran Challenge Collection — Silver
- Legen-Dairy: Earn the “Legend” Challenge Collection — Gold
- Got There: Complete all “Hard” Get-Theres — Gold
- #10 Downing Street: Reach Career level 10 — Bronze
- ONE HUNDRED!: Reach Career level 100 — Silver
- Paint the Town: Paint 100 surfaces in Graffiti across all playtime — Bronze
- Horsin’ Around: Give 50 Letters in Horse — Silver
- Combination Blow: Land a 50,000+ point combo — Bronze
- Shoot and Score: Achieve a High Score of 1,000,000+ on any classic Park — Silver
- High as a Kite: Land a 1,000,000+ point combo — Silver
- You Broke the Scoreboard — Achieve a High Score of 10,000,000+ on any classic Park — Gold
- Gap Master — Complete all Gap collections — Gold
- Piece by Place: Place 500 objects in CAP — Bronze
- Ouch!: Bail a 100,000+ point combo — Bronze
- Score Total: Earn 5,000,000 points in Trick Attack across all playtime — Silver
- Combo Total: Earn 2,000,000 points in Combo Mambo across all playtime — Silver
- Shattered: Break 20 Panes of Glass — Silver
- Can’t Judge Me: Achieve a judge score of 99.9 on a competition run — Bronze
As you can see, some trophies in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 should prove far simpler to earn than others. Still, unlocking this particular Platinum Trophy will be no easy task.
Following months of rumors and speculation, Activision and developer Vicarious Visions announced the remake this past May. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 shreds onto the PS4, PC, and Xbox One later this week on September 4th. It will go on sale digitally and at retail for $39.99. The Collector’s Edition, which features a real skateboard, costs $99.99.
[Source: Exophase.com]