Root Film Standard and Limited Editions Are Coming West in 2021

Root Film, the sequel to Kadokawa Games’ Root Letter, was previously confirmed to launch in the west. Finally, there is at least a release window attached to these plans. Root Film will roll out on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

In addition to a standard version of the game, publisher PQube is working with Funstock to distribute a Limited Edition for both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in the US and the UK. For $66.35 USD, Root Film’s Limited Edition will come backed with the following:

  • An exclusive Limited Edition art book (100 pages), which features a curated blend of environmental scenery, detailed character illustrations and in-game captures.
  • Exclusive Limited Edition packaging featuring the art book and PS4/Nintendo Switch copy of the game inside.

Preorders for the Limited Edition are available now on Funstock’s storefront. The image below features a look at the Limited Edition’s contents:

Kadokawa Games and PQube originally released Root Film in Japan on July 30th. Creator of the Clock Tower point-and-click adventure series, Hifumi Kono, penned Root Film’s story. This brand-new murder mystery from Kono sees the nascent franchise return to Shimane prefecture, the setting of Root Letter.

The narrative itself centers on Shimane Mystery Drama Project, an in-universe TV show that’s mysterious cancelled. Players assume the role of Rintaro Yagumo, a 23-year-old actor whose dreams are crushed once a murder disturbs the show’s production. Throughout the corse of the visual novel, Rintaro and a “memorable” cast of characters will work together to solve the Root Film mystery.

