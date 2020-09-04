Root Film, the sequel to Kadokawa Games’ Root Letter, was previously confirmed to launch in the west. Finally, there is at least a release window attached to these plans. Root Film will roll out on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

In addition to a standard version of the game, publisher PQube is working with Funstock to distribute a Limited Edition for both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in the US and the UK. For $66.35 USD, Root Film’s Limited Edition will come backed with the following:

An exclusive Limited Edition art book (100 pages), which features a curated blend of environmental scenery, detailed character illustrations and in-game captures.

Exclusive Limited Edition packaging featuring the art book and PS4/Nintendo Switch copy of the game inside.

Preorders for the Limited Edition are available now on Funstock’s storefront. The image below features a look at the Limited Edition’s contents:

Kadokawa Games and PQube originally released Root Film in Japan on July 30th. Creator of the Clock Tower point-and-click adventure series, Hifumi Kono, penned Root Film’s story. This brand-new murder mystery from Kono sees the nascent franchise return to Shimane prefecture, the setting of Root Letter.

The narrative itself centers on Shimane Mystery Drama Project, an in-universe TV show that’s mysterious cancelled. Players assume the role of Rintaro Yagumo, a 23-year-old actor whose dreams are crushed once a murder disturbs the show’s production. Throughout the corse of the visual novel, Rintaro and a “memorable” cast of characters will work together to solve the Root Film mystery.

[Source: PQube via Gematsu]