Ubisoft has chosen to move up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s release date by exactly one week. The franchise’s newest entry was originally slated to launch on November 17th. Now the title will hit the PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox Series X on November 10th. Since the PlayStation 5 still lacks a firm release date, there exists no word on when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will make its way to Sony’s next-gen platform.

New regarding the revised launch date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla went live on the series’ official Twitter account. The post in question appears as follows:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches with Xbox Series X | S on November 10, 2020.

Build the legend of a Viking raider on any console.

Why Ubisoft chose to move the launch date up a week is currently a mystery. However, it seems safe to assume such a decision may have something to do with releasing alongside the next-gen Xbox consoles.

Ubisoft last showcased Asssasin’s Creed Valhalla during gamescom 2020 late last month. It is possible more footage and details will emerge tomorrow, September 10th, at the next Ubisoft Forward. A pre-show for the digital event goes live at 11:00am PST, while the full show will kick off at 12:00pm PST. The publisher has already teased “new games and big news,” and rumors claim a Prince of Persia remake may make an appearance.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will now launch digitally and at retail this fall on November 10th. Presumably, we’ll know of its PS5 release date whenever Sony shares news about the console’s holiday launch. All who purchase a copy on current-gen hardware can expect to receive an upgraded next-gen version free of charge.

[Source: Assassin’s Creed on Twitter]