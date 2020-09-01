As previously reported in a financial earnings call, Ubisoft plans to host its second Ubisoft Forward event this month. The digital showcase goes live next week on September 10th at 12pm PST. A pre-show is scheduled for 11:00am PST. Most notably, the show will feature “new games and big news,” as well as a few surprises, immediately leading to speculation about what Ubisoft may announce.

Ubisoft unveiled its plans for next week in the following Twitter post, complete with an UbiForward teaser video:

Join us this September 10 for the latest reveals, updates and surprises at #UbiForward — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) September 1, 2020

The teaser suggests updates are in store for the usual suspects, such as Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and Rainbow Six Siege. It’s also possible Gods & Monsters will resurface with a new title–Immortals: Fenyx Rising. On the heels of a leak in June, Executive Producer Marc-Alexis Cote noted a name change was on the cards. Cote also promised the team at Ubisoft Quebec would have more to show by summer’s end. An UbiForward reveal next week seems perfect, then, especially since Immortals: Fenyx Rising recently received a rating in Taiwan.

Considering speculation about a Prince of Persia remake, it’ll be interesting to see whether any of Ubisoft’s classic titles sit center-stage with the “new games” being shown. Could we finally get a new Rayman game after too long without one? Of course, all of the publisher’s events are met with hopes of a new Splinter Cell reveal. But while Sam Fisher does feature in the above teaser, fans may not want to get too excited. The brief glimpse is actually Fisher in Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Shadow Legacy. Still, could be that Ubisoft simply doesn’t want to tip its hand too soon.

Ubisoft will host the second UbiForward digital event on September 10th.

[Source: Ubisoft on Twitter]